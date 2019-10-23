BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama will speak at the funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore Friday, a spokesperson confirms.
Obama is set to attend Friday’s service at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, where he will deliver remarks about Cummings’ life and legacy, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said Wednesday night.
On Friday, @BarackObama will attend the service for @RepCummings. At Mrs. Rockeymoore-Cummings’ request, he’ll deliver remarks about the remarkable life and legacy of one of this country’s finest public servants.
— Katie Hill (@KatieMHill) October 24, 2019
After learning of Cummings’ death last week at age 68, the Obamas put out a statement saying they were “heartbroken” by his loss, calling him a friend, “steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives.”
Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. May his example inspire more Americans to pick up the baton and carry it forward in a manner worthy of his service. pic.twitter.com/lM2rES3PNV
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 17, 2019
Late Wednesday night, Cummings’ office released a full list of speakers for the funeral, which also includes former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
