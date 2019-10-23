HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama will speak at the funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore Friday, a spokesperson confirms.

Obama is set to attend Friday’s service at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, where he will deliver remarks about Cummings’ life and legacy, Obama spokesperson Katie Hill said Wednesday night.

After learning of Cummings’ death last week at age 68, the Obamas put out a statement saying they were “heartbroken” by his loss, calling him a friend, “steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives.”

Late Wednesday night, Cummings’ office released a full list of speakers for the funeral, which also includes former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

