Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved fixture of north Baltimore has been presented with the city’s Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence.
Eddie’s of Roland Park got the award, which recognizes small and family-owned businesses that have become part of the fabric of the community.
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented the store the award during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
It was founded 75 years ago at the height of World War II by Victor Cohen as Victor’s Market. Eventually it became known as Eddie’s but the Cohen family still owns it.
You must log in to post a comment.