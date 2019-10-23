HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Eddie's Of Roland Park, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved fixture of north Baltimore has been presented with the city’s Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence.

Eddie’s of Roland Park got the award, which recognizes small and family-owned businesses that have become part of the fabric of the community.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot presented the store the award during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Eddie’s of Roland Park gets the Baltimore City Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence

It was founded 75 years ago at the height of World War II by Victor Cohen as Victor’s Market. Eventually it became known as Eddie’s but the Cohen family still owns it.

Comments