



Yvonne Cummings and Diane Woodson were among the hundreds of mourners at Morgan State University Wednesday to honor their brother, the late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

“When we say he was a man of the people, we mean that,” Yvonne told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “We always knew he would do big things. I think he would be so heartened to see the outpouring of love Baltimore has shown to him. I think he would love to know that he was so well thought of by so many people.“

His sister Diane remembered Cummings’ sense of humor.

“He was funny,” she said. “For those who didn’t know, he would just make us laugh.”

The 68-year-old chairman of the powerful House Oversight Committee died last week. He had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House since 1996.

Cummings came from humble beginnings. His father was a sharecropper, and early in life, Cummings was told he could never achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer.

“He especially cared about children because when he was young, some teachers and counselors tried to discourage him,“ Woodson said. “He said if he had the chance he would uplift children, encourage them and tell them that they should aim high—don’t let anyone tell them you can’t do it.“

Yvonne called his death “a big loss not only to Baltimore but to the country.”

He reportedly signed subpoenas investigating the Trump administration during his final hours in hospice care.

“Elijah played a strong role in our family, and there’s a hole that I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to really fill,“ Yvonne said.

“Words cannot explain how we really feel as a family. He was just a great brother—just a wonderful man. We are so proud of him and all that he achieved in his life,” Woodson said.