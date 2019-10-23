Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hoping to get a glimpse of the fall foliage in Maryland? You’ll want to head out sooner rather than later.
The fall colors are nearing peak in Maryland as well as much of the mid-Atlantic.
The fall colors will likely approach peak conditions in the coming days, with the best chance to snap some photos being between now and November 10, Meteorologist Bob Turk said.
As for where to go to get that perfect shot, you won’t have to look far: Patapsco Valley State Park, Loch Raven Reservoir and Prettyboy Reservoir are all popular choices.
Leaf Peepers Rejoice! Fall color is near peak in the mid-Atlantic!!! @wjz #wjz #leafpeeping pic.twitter.com/XrtNiphdkM
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) October 23, 2019
