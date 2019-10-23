



Democratic presidential hopeful from Maryland John Delaney is pitching out a different way to get more donors- offering them a chance to win World Series tickets.

The Washington Nationals are up against the Houston Astros for the World Series this year- the first time the Nationals have brought home a World Series in its franchise history.

It’s also a closeby team for Delaney, a former Maryland congressman.

Delaney, who was the first to announce his candidacy in 2017, has only so far qualified for the June and July debates.

“Something you may not know about me is that I’m a BIG baseball fan,” Delaney said in a donor email Tuesday.

He claims that any person who chips in “ANY” amount will be automatically entered to win two club-level seats to the World Series on Saturday, October 26.

Not only that- but he’ll cover the airfare and hotel to get the winner and a guest to the game, and the seats will be right next to Delaney himself.

Excited to watch the Nats play tonight! I’m even more excited because this year, I’m inviting a lucky winner (and their guest) to come watch the World Series with me! — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) October 22, 2019

“We’ll chat about baseball, politics, news… or whatever you like!” He said.

The club level tickets are on the 200 level and are currently listed at over 1,000 apiece, according to the Nationals website and VividSeats.

Delaney could be seen as taking a page out of other candidates’ playbooks, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s donor contest for free Hamilton tickets in San Francisco with his husband Chasten, or the chance for donors to “grab a drink” with Elizabeth Warren.