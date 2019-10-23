



A 17-year-old’s life has been cut short after she died in a freak accident during a Tuesday morning crash in Towson.

Kayla Perry is being remembered by classmates and the community at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology.

Students said Perry was studying dance at the school, and that the hallways and classrooms were sad and quiet Wednesday after they heard the news she had died Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police said the 17-year-old was driving to school around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when she crashed her car along North Charles Street in Towson.

The car came to rest on a guardrail after investigators said it broke a utility pole. The wires, still intact, were pulled across Charles Street and hit by oncoming traffic.

The wires then struck Perry, who died as a result.

“People my age are not used to having such a sudden and tragic loss, it’s a lot to deal with, very much like a snap back to reality,” one student said.

A Towson University student passing through the campus said she lived through loss in high school and feels for the students and staff at Carver Center.

“No one really knew how to react everyone was sad and grieving, but everyone knew they had to keep going because they’re in school it’s a hard time for everyone involved,” she said.

WJZ reached out to Perry’s family who have not yet released anything officially. The school had grief counselors on site Wednesday.