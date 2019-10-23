KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Montgomery County Wednesday evening.
The crash is near Connecticut Avenue and Saul Road in Kensington.
At least three vehicles appear to be involved.
Five people have been taken to area hospitals with injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.
UPDATE ~545p Connecticut Avenue & Saul Road, Kensington, head-on collision involving several vehicles, also involving bicyclist struck, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 5 patients, incl 3 Pri1 traumas pic.twitter.com/gRNOBX5NGr
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 23, 2019
Initial reports from first responders say a cyclist was hit and pinned against a utility pole, but reports were unclear whether it was a bicyclist or motorcyclist.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
