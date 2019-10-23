HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, DC news, Local TV, Talkers

KENSINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Montgomery County Wednesday evening.

The crash is near Connecticut Avenue and Saul Road in Kensington.

At least three vehicles appear to be involved.

Courtesy: WUSA

Five people have been taken to area hospitals with injuries, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Initial reports from first responders say a cyclist was hit and pinned against a utility pole, but reports were unclear whether it was a bicyclist or motorcyclist.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments