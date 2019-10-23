BALTIMORE (WJZ) — De’Angelo Johnson, otherwise known as “Cowboy” or “D”, age 31, of Maryland, faces federal indictment charges for sex trafficking and distribution of heroin and cocaine that may have occurred August 2018 through May 2019.
“Sex traffickers prey on vulnerable women in order to profit by selling them for sex. These particularly cruel crimes often involve the use of violence and threats and the exploitation of victims’ drug addictions,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Through the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, local, state and federal law enforcement partners are working with non-profit organizations to help human trafficking victims and prosecute the traffickers. Together, we are determined to rescue victims and bring sex traffickers to justice.”
Johnson, described as a pimp in the six-count indictment, allegedly recruited, advertised and transported women to engage in sex acts for his own financial benefit.
Johnson allegedly pimped five Maryland victims, all over the age of 18, to engage in commercial sex acts for his own financial benefit, by means of force, fraud, and coercion from August 2018 through May 21, 2019, according to the indictment,
All of the sex trafficking victims suffered from serious substance abuse disorders, including addictions to heroin and crack cocaine, alleging that Johnson sold the narcotics to the victims, according to the release.
Johnson also allegedly posted sex work advertisements of the victims without giving them access and communicated with potential sex customers often pretending to be the victims.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for each of five counts of sex trafficking and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for distribution of controlled substances if convicted, according to officials.
Johnson remains detained on unrelated state charges.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
