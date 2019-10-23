HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred on the College Park campus Wednesday evening.

Police said the victim reported a man approached her and touched her inappropriately while she was walking between the HJ Patterson Building and Jimenez Hall around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange ball cap, a green and black jacket and a backpack. Police searched the area but did not find the man.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-405-3555 or submit an anonymous tip on the UMDPD website.

