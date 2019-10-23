BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Antwon Johnson faces 55 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Anthony Levar Joyner in 2013.

Baltimore City police responded to the Douglass Homes housing project for a report of a shooting on December 15, 2013 where they found Anthony Levar Joyner suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead, on his 34th birthday.

“This is a terrible tragedy and a brutal execution, and my heart goes out to Mr. Joyner’s family. I commend the residents that came forward in this case in pursuit of justice for the victim and for their community. It was their participation and cooperation with law enforcement that helped secure this conviction.” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

According to police, the victim was visiting a friend at the Douglass Homes when Antwon Johnson approached the victim and opened fire, as his accomplice, Anthony Johnson, also approached the victim and shot him several more times before both shooters fled the scene.

After investigating the crime scene, officers recovered four .40 caliber cartridge casings, one .45 caliber cartridge casing, a red and black knit hat, and a black knit glove and a pair of headphones were found next to the victim’s van.

The victim was shot four times by two different caliber bullets, as the larger of the caliber bullets was recovered from the victim’s head, and the smaller ones from the victim’s torso, according to the autopsy.

Joyner’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Two witnesses allegedly identified 29-year-old Antwon Johnson as the suspect who shot the victim first and Anthony Johnson was identified as the suspect who shot Joyner second.

Johnson was charged with using a firearm in a crime of violence, and for possessing a regulated firearm as a prohibited person due to a prior attempted distribution conviction.

Johnson’s sentencing will be announced at a later date.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan