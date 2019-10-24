BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a growing problem for city residents: 311 calls that often seem to go unanswered.

The city council Thursday acknowledged the problem and introduced a resolution to fix it.

City residents report finding issues they submitted through the Baltimore City 311 app marked closed when they are anything but.

Councilman Leon Pinkett said he’s gotten several complaints about the app over the last three years.

“I can’t even give you a number the number of residents that have expressed frustration with the system,” he said.

Pinkett introduced a resolution called “Closed Means Closed” to try to fix the problem. He said the issue is when a complaint in the app gets transferred from one city agency to another, it’s marked as completed when it hasn’t been fully resolved.

“You see closed and you clearly see that the issue has not even been responded to,” he said.

The resolution, he said, will improve communication and make it more clear when the issues are being addressed.

“It is an easy fix,” Pinkett said. “It just means that agencies need to communicate. It means that we need to change the terminology that we use in our system.”

The council passed the first reading of the resolution, which will move forward for a second reading next Monday.