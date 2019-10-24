Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots have swapped players- one week before they’re set to face off in Baltimore.
The Ravens signed defensive back Jordan Richards on Thursday after he was released by New England on Wednesday, according to the Ravens.
Baltimore released veteran special teams Justin Bethel earlier this week- who the Patriots picked up and released Richards to make room on the roster.
26-year-old Richards spent his first three seasons in New England, with seven starts in 41 games. He was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2018, played one season there, and was signed by the Oakland Raiders this offseason.
He was released and went right back to New England.
The Ravens and Patriots will face off next Sunday, November 2 in Baltimore at 8:20 p.m.
