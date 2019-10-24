HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Lies In State At U.S. Capitol
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Festive fall fun isn’t just limited to humans, and the elephants at the Maryland Zoo are proof of that.

The zoo held the annual Elephant Pumpkin Smash Thursday after taking last year off due to construction in the elephant exhibit.

Courtesy: Maryland Zoo

Elephants smashed — and then ate — pumpkins, which zoo officials said are a special and tasty treat for the animals.

A crowd gathered to watch the elephants dig in to their special meal.

The smash is the kickoff to the zoo’s Halloween-themed ZooBOOO! event.

