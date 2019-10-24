NEW MARKET, Md. (WJZ)– An accident shuts down both sides of I-70 in Frederick County early Thursday morning.
State police responded to an accident near mile marker 60 in New Market at 3 a.m.
They found a tanker semi-trailer truck and a passenger car believed to be a Honda Civic.
The car was engulfed in flames. Troopers found one unidentified person in the car, who was deceased.
The man driving the semi-trailer was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
At this time both directions of I-70 are shut down and will remain so for an extended period. A detour has been established.
All east and westbound I-70 traffic is being diverted onto MD-144 from Exit 59 for MD-144 and Exit 62 for MD-75 respectively.
The crash remains under investigation.
