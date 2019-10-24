Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Executive Roger Hayden has died, according to current County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Hayden served as county executive from 1990-1994, and later went on to run a consulting group in Maryland.
“We collectively mourn the passing of former Baltimore County Executive Roger Hayden. A dedicated public servant and tireless advocate for public education, County Executive Hayden exemplified what it means to give back to our communities. Baltimore County is stronger for his service and my sympathies and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Hayden most recently served on the Baltimore County Public School board.
This story is developing.
