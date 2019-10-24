HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Lies In State At U.S. Capitol
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 26-year-old man.

Nathan Bell was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue long-sleeved plaid shirt, tan pants, tan boots and a camouflage beanie.

Police said they believe he is in northern Frederick County. They did not say how long he has been missing or where he may have last been seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

