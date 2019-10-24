BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An art installation at Baltimore’s Light City event this year will create a fully immersive experience thanks to a collaborative effort between two artists and two senses.

It’s an audio and visual Light City installation dubbed “Where Pathways Meet” and created by artists Sutton Demlong and Erick Benitez.

Demlong said the collaboration was an effort to create “a more full and robust experience for the viewer.”

“We just wanted to do something for the community,” he said.

“(It’s) kind of like a way to explore some new mediums, and also the aspect of collaboration,” Benitez said.

Visually, rainbow spins and animatronic acrylic plants will be illuminated by as many as 9,000 LED lights while recordings from the Amazon and binaural beats will radiate from the planters.

“They’re different frequencies, so they activate, sometimes they’re used for getting sleepy, sometimes for concentrating, sometimes for meditating, so we’re kind of playing with that,” Benitez said.

Together they create what the artists describe as a more textural experience.

“Art doesn’t have to be limited to only visual, you know. I think having the audio creates a more encompassing experience, and also more memorable,” Demlong said.

Creating a memorable experience is their goal, after more than a year of hard work.

“There’s definitely a selfishness in being an artist, but it’s like, we do it for ourselves so we can share it with other people. So getting to share it with the public is the reward,” Demlong said.