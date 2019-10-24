Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a good fright this Halloween, you might not have to leave Baltimore.
Historic Hotels of America is out with its list of the country’s 25 most haunted hotels and the Lord Baltimore Hotel downtown made the list.
The hotel, which was built in 1928, has reportedly seen a number of paranormal incidents, Historic Hotels of America said.
One such haunt reportedly involves a young girl named Molly who is seen in the halls in a white dress while playing with a red ball.
Historic Hotels of America said there have also been reports of a child’s handprint on the wall in a penthouse room that won’t go away.
