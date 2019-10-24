BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mack Trucks and the United Automotive Workers union have reached an agreement that will end a strike that began earlier this month.
Both groups announced the end of the strike Thursday, saying workers at six facilities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida will return to work Friday.
Mack Trucks said the two sides have reached a four-year agreement that would cover around 3,500 workers. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
“The company will bring its UAW represented employees back to work as soon as possible, and expects to have its industrial system ramped up to full production in several days,” the company said in a news release.
Meanwhile, UAW said members will be briefed about the agreement before ratification.
“Through great sacrifice, UAW members at Mack have achieved significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections,” the group’s secretary-treasurer Ray Curry said.
Mack Trucks has two facilities in Maryland located in Baltimore and Hagerstown.
You must log in to post a comment.