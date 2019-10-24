UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — A man was found guilty in the 2005 stabbing death of a 20-year-old in Prince George’s County on Wednesday.
61-year-old Michael Duvall was found guilty of second-degree murder, after the jury deliberated for four and a half hours.
Brian Moses was stabbed on September 15, 2005. Investigators said he was found semiconscious in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle wreck on West Street near Laurel City Hall.
He was rushed to the hospital, and later died on October 9, 2005. At the time, police didn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest.
However, the case reopened in 2016 after a key witness gave information to help arrest Duvall.
During the trial, prosecutors claimed Duvall killed Moses for selling him fake drugs.
“It’s been a long road for Mr. Moses’ family, but we have been able to bring them closure and justice,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “This case shows that we are always hard at work seeking justice for victims, their families and the larger community no matter how old a case might be. I want to thank Mr. Moses’ family members for their persistence and thank the outstanding investigators and prosecutors for their hard work in this case.”
Duvall will be sentenced on January 10. He faces 30 years in prison.
