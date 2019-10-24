ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man who they say is wanted for a bank robbery in Annapolis.
Police responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on Bay Ridge Road at 11 a.m. on October 16 for a report that a robbery had just happened.
Officers were told a man entered the bank and approached an employee, gave them a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon.
The suspect stole money and fled the business on foot, police said.
Through investigation and help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, detectives identified Fletcher Dorsett, 51, as the suspect.
They got an arrest warrant for Dorsett charging him with armed robbery, robbery, first and second-degree assault and theft.
He is also wanted in at least three other bank robberies outside of Annapolis, police said.
They added he is known to frequent Annapolis and the Eastern Shore.
Anyone with information about this incident or Dorsett’s whereabouts to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
You must log in to post a comment.