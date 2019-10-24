ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A Virginia woman is suing restaurant chain Moby Dick House of Kabob after she says she was sickened by eating hummus tainted with salmonella.
In the lawsuit filed earlier this month in the circuit court of Arlington, Golbahar Jalali-Jafari said she ate hummus from Moby Dick on September 8 at a baby shower and then developed symptoms of fatigue. She later sought medical treatment.
A number of other people at the baby shower also reportedly tested positive for salmonella.
Last month, Maryland’s health department said it was aware of nine cases of salmonella-related illnesses since September 10. While it did not immediately know the cause of the illness, eight of the people who got sick reportedly ate the hummus prior to getting sick.
The restaurant chain, which has locations in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., said it immediately stopped production and recalled the hummus after learning of the possible contamination.
The lawsuit accuses Moby Dick of negligence and is asking for $500,000 in compensation plus interest.
Attorney Bill Marler with the Marler Clark law firm said he is representing eight more clients in addition to Jalali-Jafari, including three from Maryland. While lawsuits in those cases have yet to be filed, they could be in the future, he said.
Online court records did not list an attorney for the restaurant chain. A phone message requesting comment was not immediately returned Thursday night.
