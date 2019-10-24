HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Lies In State At U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — As Game 3 of the 2019 World Series nears, one drink company is choosing sides, releasing limited-edition Nationals-themed beverages for thirsty baseball fans.

Anheuser Busch tweeted it was changing the name of its Natural Light hard seltzer to “Nationals Light” to support the Washington Nationals in their World Series bid.

Employees reportedly hand-taped the word Nationals on the 4,000 cans for the promotion.

A limited number of the cans will be available for purchase at Nationals Park.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night in D.C.; the Nats currently lead the series 2-0.

