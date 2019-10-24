Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mascot for the Baltimore Orioles is a finalist for the 2020 class of the Mascot Hall of Fame.
The Oriole Bird is one of ten finalists vying for a spot in the elite group, which includes the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Phillie Phanatic, Penn State University’s Nittany Lion and the University of Delaware’s YouDee.
Up for consideration this year beside the Oriole Bird are:
- Youppi!, the mascot of the Montreal Canadiens,
- Blue, the Indianapolis Colts’ mascot,
- S.J. Sharkie, the mascot for the San Jose Sharks NHL team,
- Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer,
- Sebastian the Ibis from the University of Miami ACC,
- The Harlem Globetrotters’ Globie,
- Jaxson de Ville, the mascot of the Jacksonville Jaguars,
- T.C. Bear, the Minnesota Twins’ mascot, and
- Bernie Brewer, the Milwaukee Brewers’ mascot.
Voting is open through Saturday; voters can choose up to four nominees once per day per email address.
A mascot of the people, for the people.
Mascot Hall of Fame 2020 Finalist: https://t.co/f07G35q1LG pic.twitter.com/msA5g3BmyN
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 23, 2019
To vote, click here.
