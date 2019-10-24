Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened near the University of Maryland campus in College Park Thursday evening.
Around 7:30 p.m., the university’s police department put out an alert saying an armed robbery happened off-campus in the 7500 block of Girard Avenue. Three suspects reportedly demanded property and fled toward Lakeland Road across Campus Drive.
Police gave an all-clear around 8:45 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Police.
You must log in to post a comment.