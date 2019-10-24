WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WJZ/AP) — The owner of a Virginia animal sanctuary is accused of harassing a Maryland farmer whose cow was stolen and brought to the sanctuary this year.
Anthony Scott Braglio has filed a criminal complaint against “Life with Pigs” owner Ryan Phillips for “non-stop harassment.” The handwritten complaint filed last month says Phillips has threatened to destroy Braglio’s reputation and “attack all my children and businesses until we accept his offer” to pay for the once-stolen calf. Phillips declined to comment.
The men have been butting heads since two women were charged with stealing the cow in May and taking it to the sanctuary. In July, Phillips filed a criminal complaint against Braglio for using “profane” or threatening language. A prosecutor later dropped the charge.
Phillips and others had accused Braglio Farms of mistreating the calf, posting photos of it online that appeared to show it in poor health. Braglio Farms accused them of manipulating the images.
Police had investigated the reports of mistreatment and found no evidence of neglect.
In May, police arrested 44-year-old Jennifer Lauren Sully in connection with the calf’s disappearance. They had also issued a warrant for 19-year-old Erika Lynn Wilkinson.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.