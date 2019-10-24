WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — Two raccoons in Carroll County have tested positive for rabies, the county health department confirmed Thursday.
One raccoon was in Sykesville and the other was found in the Taneytown area.
The health department warns residents and visitors in those areas to contact them if they or their children, or pets might have interacted with either of these raccoons.
The raccoon in the Sykesville area was found near the north end of Main Street near the Wilson Avenue area. It was said to be “active and aggressive”, and it entered a home and bit someone- who now has to undergo post-exposure treatment.
The raccoon in Taneytown came out of a wooded area about a quarter mile from the traffic circle on Old Taneytown Road, and was lethargic and non-aggressive.
“Rabies exposure occurs through bites and scratches or saliva from an infected animal getting into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound,” said Joe Mancuso, Rabies Program Manager at the Health Department. “We want to be sure that anyone who may have been bitten, scratched, or exposed to saliva by either of these raccoons contact the Health Department.”
Anyone who may have interacted with one of these raccoons, or thinks a child or pet could have been exposed to one of these raccoons, can call the Health Department at 410-876-1884 for more information and a risk assessment.
Raccoons are cited as the most common carrier of rabies in Maryland. It can also occur in feral cats, skunks, foxes and bats, as well as some other animals.
You must log in to post a comment.