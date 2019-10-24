BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot within twenty minutes of each other in separate parts of Baltimore late Wednesday night, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach in West Baltimore at around 9:28 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Western District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Less than thirty minutes later, at 9:56 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Bethel Court in Southeast Baltimore, where they found a 41-year-old man who had also been shot in the stomach.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
