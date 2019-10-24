Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another just perfect fall day with sunny skies and mild temperatures around the entire region.
Our high reached 70 after a chilly, and in some locations, frosty start.
Friday will still be a very mild day, but more clouds will show up during the afternoon and evening.
By later Saturday, we will be looking at the chance of some rain arriving, which may linger into later in the day on Sunday.
After the dry September, we have certainly made up for it this month!
Have a nice weekend!
-Bob Turk
