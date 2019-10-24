HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Remembered With 3 Days Of Services
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was an absolutely perfect fall day Wednesday with a high of 68; our normal is now 64.

Thursday promises to be just as nice, as high pressure will continue to dominate our weather into the weekend. Highs tomorrow may hit 70! Another nice day is coming up on Friday as well.

The weekend, however, may bring another round of rain by Saturday night, which may linger into your Sunday.

Clearing will follow on Monday. Enjoy the beautiful fall leaves which are nearing their peak across the region.

-Bob Turk

Comments