BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was an absolutely perfect fall day Wednesday with a high of 68; our normal is now 64.
Thursday promises to be just as nice, as high pressure will continue to dominate our weather into the weekend. Highs tomorrow may hit 70! Another nice day is coming up on Friday as well.
The weekend, however, may bring another round of rain by Saturday night, which may linger into your Sunday.
Clearing will follow on Monday. Enjoy the beautiful fall leaves which are nearing their peak across the region.
-Bob Turk
