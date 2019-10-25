BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is the fourth “Most Dangerous City in America,” according to the financial news website 247wallst.com.
Baltimore’s rank came from 2018 data:
- 2018 violent crime rate: 1,833.4 per 100,000 people
- 2018 homicides: 309
- 2018 poverty rate: 22.4%
- 2018 unemployment rate: 5.7
Baltimore’s violent crime rate is reported nearly five times higher than the national violent crime rate of 369 per 100,000 people.
The city’s robbery rate of 837 incidents per 100,000 people is the highest in the country and the murder rate of 51 per 100,000 is second highest, trailing only St. Louis, according to the release.
Baltimore came in top 10 for “Most Dangerous Cities in America,” with Detroit ranked no. 1, Memphis ranked no. 2, Birmingham ranked 3 and Stockton ranked no. 10.
Annual unemployment rates for 2018 came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Median household income and poverty rates came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey and are five-year averages.
For information on the full report, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
