BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in east Baltimore early Friday night.

Police were called to the 1400 block of N. Collington Avenue around 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told detectives he was walking in the block with friends when an unknown person discharged a firearm when he was shot.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

