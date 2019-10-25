Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in east Baltimore early Friday night.
Police were called to the 1400 block of N. Collington Avenue around 7 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told detectives he was walking in the block with friends when an unknown person discharged a firearm when he was shot.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
