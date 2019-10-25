Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of road closures set to take place over the weekend.
The road closures are expected to take place from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.
Drivers should be aware of road closures in the following areas Oct. 25:
- Hanover Street Bridge between Waterview Avenue and Cromwell Street (both directions) 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers should also be aware of road closures in the following areas Oct. 26:
- Southbound President Street between Fleet Street and the Katyn Circle 6 a.m. through 1 p.m.
- Gervonta Tank Davis Parade: Pennsylvania Avenue from W. Preston to Presstman Streets, Presstman Street from Pennsylvania to Fremont Avenues, Preston Street from Druid Hill to Pennsylvania Avenues, Fremont Avenue from Presstman to Robert Streets and Robert Street from Fremont to Pennsylvania Avenues 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.
- Northbound Johns Fall Expressway between Lane Madison Street and Coldspring Lane 6 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Finally, drivers should be aware of road closures in the following areas Oct. 27:
- Downhill Derby: Harford Road between Hamilton Avenue and White Avenue 7 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- Federal Hill Jazz & Blues Festival: South Charles Street, Hamburg Street to West Street, both drives of E. Cross Street and Charles Street to Light Street 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.
Motorists traveling in the vicinities should watch out for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.