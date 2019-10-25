HONORING HIS LEGACYFuneral For Rep. Elijah Cummings Set For Friday. WJZ Will Have Live Coverage At 10 a.m.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings is set to receive a final farewell in his beloved Baltimore.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy.

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

