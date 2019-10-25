Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is writing a book about politics, turmoil, and his life.
It’s titled Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and The Toxic Politics That Divide America.
The book is scheduled to be released in June.
The summary says the governor will tell the story of a leader being touted as the anti-Trump Republican.
The book is being co-written with author Ellis Henican.
He co-wrote an autobiography with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
You must log in to post a comment.