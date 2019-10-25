FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Northeast Region arrested a woman Friday morning in connection to a vehicle fire on Sunday.
Kyra Lynn Compton, 22, of Edgewood, Maryland, was arrested on charges of second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning, and destruction of property over $1,000 after taking her mother’s 2007 Jeep Liberty and threatening to commit suicide by blowing up the vehicle.
She was seen sitting in the car by passersby at the Fallston United Methodist Church parking lot with an ignited rag hanging out of the vehicle’s gas tank.
After refusing to leave the vehicle, the witnesses broke a window of the car and removed Compton from it. Fallston Volunteer Fire Company reported to the scene and extinguished the fire before any injuries occurred.
Compton faces a maximum of 24 years in prison and/or $33,000 in fines.
