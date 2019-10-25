Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The House has suspended business for the rest of the week to mourn Congressman Elijah Cummings, Democrat of Maryland, who died last week at age 68. Cummings, who was the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The House has suspended business for the rest of the week to mourn Congressman Elijah Cummings, Democrat of Maryland, who died last week at age 68. Cummings, who was the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Democrats and Republicans, who have spent the last month fighting over the inquiry, largely put their rancor aside momentarily to pay their respects to Cummings. On Thursday, members of Congress eulogized him and on Friday, two former presidents — Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Hillary Clinton — will be speaking at his funeral in the hometown he loved, Baltimore.
The latest news on the impeachment inquiry:
- The House has suspended business for the rest of the week to mourn Congressman Elijah Cummings.
- Dozens of Senate Republicans are supporting a resolution introduced by Senator Lindsey Graham condemning the impeachment inquiry.
- On Wednesday, more than 20 Republican lawmakers refused to leave a secure hearing room to protest closed-door impeachment proceedings, delaying a deposition for more than five hours.
- Top Republicans demanded Democrats call the whistleblower to testify publicly.
- On the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.
You must log in to post a comment.