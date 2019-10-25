



Here’s a list of events Maryland residents can partake in for Halloween!

1. Port Discovery’s Monsters, Mystery and Magic!

Located at 35 Market Pl, enjoy family entertainment, special performances, games and art workshops at this not-so-scary Halloween celebrations on Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Zoo BOOO!

Located at1 Safari Pl, The Maryland Zoo will host its Halloween event ZooBOOO! where guest can partake in costume contest, carnival games, hay mazes and more on Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

3. Howl’oween in Baker Park

Located at 121 N. Bentz St, enjoy a Dog Parade and Costume Contest at Howl’oween on October 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4. Bennett’s Curse

Located at 7875 Eastpoint Mall in Baltimore, Bennett’s Curse offers entertainment and four haunted attractions for friends and family to enjoy on September 27 through February 15.

5. Field Of Screams Maryland

Located at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd, enjoy food, entertainment and five terrifying haunted attractions at the Field Of Screams on October 27 through November 2.

6. Legends Of The Fog

Located at 540 E Belvedere Ave, Enjoy haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and attractions with friends and family at Legends Of The Fog on October 27 through November 2.

7. Anne Arundel County Fair

Located at 1450 Generals Hwy, come enjoy the haunted barn, hayrides and be sure to have fun on all the rides the fair has to offer on October 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

8. Hampden Halloween Fest

Located at 832 W 38th Street, family and children can partake in trick or treating and a Halloween contest on October 31 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

9. Carve and Candy At The Decoy Museum

Located at, enjoy carving and painting pumpkins, and other seasonal games and activities at the Decoy Museum on October 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

10. Spooky Skull Hike

Located at 1400 Glenallan Avenue, guest must search for animal skulls hidden in the woods using clues to identify them during this self-guided hike on October 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan