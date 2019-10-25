Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A barred owl was rescued by Maryland wildlife officials after it was stuck upside down on a fishing line.
According to DNR, the owl was found upside down from a tree branch over a pond — wrapped in a fishing line.
Two wildlife rehabilitators Pete Bendel and Tim Larney were able to rescue the owl.
When they found the owl, it was too exhausted to move or fly and it was not in an accessible place. The injured owl was also hooked on a large bass lure.
The owl was taken to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for treatment.
You must log in to post a comment.