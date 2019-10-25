  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four pediatric patients were taken to Johns Hopkins after a crash on the Inner Loop of I-695 between Perring Parkway and Harford Road on Friday night.

A 40-year-old woman was also extricated from her vehicle after the roll-over crash.

The Inner Loop of I-695 between Perring Parkway and Harford Road has been shut down due to the accident.

The victims are listen in serious condition.

No further information has been released.

