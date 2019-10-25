PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four pediatric patients were taken to Johns Hopkins after a crash on the Inner Loop of I-695 between Perring Parkway and Harford Road on Friday night.
A 40-year-old woman was also extricated from her vehicle after the roll-over crash.
The Inner Loop of I-695 between Perring Parkway and Harford Road has been shut down due to the accident.
The victims are listen in serious condition.
FFs from #pvfc29 used @HolmatroRescue special rescue tools to flap the roof down & extricate the trapped 40yo female driver following a roll over crash. @BaltCoFire EMS transported driver + 4 pediatric pts to @HopkinsMedicine Adult & Children’s Trauma Center in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/04MwKt0nLw
— Providence VFC #29 (@ProvidenceVFC29) October 26, 2019
#bcofd UPDATED LOCATION MVC w/Rescue I695 Inner-loop btwn Perring & Harford Rd// CMD advises working rescue// 695 has been shut down at location//5 patients at this time.DT1951^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 26, 2019
No further information has been released.
