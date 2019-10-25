BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re less than a week away from Light City Baltimore.
WJZ is proud to be the sponsor for the third year of the event.
The story behind a Light City artist is usually a work of art in itself. For Baltimore’s Michael Bowman, you have to know where the story begins in order to understand.
In a stable in west Baltimore, Bowman is plotting a masterpiece involving horses to illuminate the Inner Harbor, as he tells a story about a special group of street vendors.
“The Arabbers have always been down to the last few guys, and it really is just a handful of people who are doing this art, and it really is an art of doing the fruit sales around town with the horses on carts,” Bowman said.
The carts will be lit and the horses will be shining.
Bowman said that he is honored to entertain those who attend the event.
“It’s so much work to put together, but once you see people enjoying it, it makes it all seem worthwhile,” Bowman said.
Bowman’s masterpiece will come to a reality as Light City is just one week away.
