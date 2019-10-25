  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 29th annual Teacher of The Year Gala was held Friday night where the 2020 Maryland Teacher of The Year was named.

Teresa Beilstein won the prestigious award. She is a teacher at South Shore Elementary School in Anne Arundel County.

Beilstein has taught elementary school students since 2013.

As Maryland Teacher of The Year, she received cash awards, equipment and a 2020 Buick Encore donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

Beilstein will go onto compete for National Teacher of The Year.

WJZ’s own Denise Koch emceed the event.

