BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 29th annual Teacher of The Year Gala was held Friday night where the 2020 Maryland Teacher of The Year was named.
Teresa Beilstein won the prestigious award. She is a teacher at South Shore Elementary School in Anne Arundel County.
Beilstein has taught elementary school students since 2013.
As Maryland Teacher of The Year, she received cash awards, equipment and a 2020 Buick Encore donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.
Beilstein will go onto compete for National Teacher of The Year.
WJZ’s own Denise Koch emceed the event.
