BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — While speaking at Rep. Elijah Cummings’s funeral, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said their shared love of Baltimore bonded them.

“Our Baltimore connection gave me special entree into Elijah’s thinking to help me as speaker,” Pelosi said. “Our love of the Orioles and the Ravens made us fun.”

Pelosi spoke to a crowd of mourners Friday at the New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

She commented on the bipartisan crowd and said Cummings “always made a seat at the table for others.”

Pelosi said Cummings was proud of his heritage and proud of Baltimore and always held members of Congress to a higher standard. She called him “our North Star.”

"I called him the North Star of Congress. Our guiding light" Nancy Pelosi at @RepCummings funeral — Denise Koch WJZ (@DeniseWJZ) October 25, 2019

She thanked Baltimore for their contribution to the greatness of America.

Pelosi, who just buried her brother and former Baltimore mayor “Tommy” D’Alesandro Wednesday, said the city lost two great leaders in one week.

“We lost two great leaders in one week in Baltimore.” Speaker Pelosi on the loss of Elijah Cummings and her brother, Mayor Thomas Delasandro within days of each other. “May he Rest In Peace Elijah Cummings.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/tk3gtl57qw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2019

“Our hearts were full of love for America,” Pelosi said, talking about how much they bonded over their love for their city and country.

“God truly blessed America with the life and legacy of Elijah Cummings,” she added, thanks his wife, Maya, for sharing him with the country.

The H.R.3 Lower Drug Costs Now Act was renamed after Cummings, Pelosi said.