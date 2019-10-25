Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto got a sweet treat for turning 21 — a birthday cake on the field from David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez.
Soto hoped to put the icing on that cake, too, because his 21st came on the same day as Game 3 of the World Series.
Soto starred for the Nationals in helping them take a 2-0 lead over Houston. The breakout star of this postseason is 4 for 7 with two doubles and a home run against the Astros.
Ortiz and Rodriguez are working on the Fox broadcast. The former sluggers presented the cake near home plate before batting practice, talked to Soto about hitting and, of course, took selfies with him.
You must log in to post a comment.