LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials have identified the body found outside a Lansdowne townhome Saturday.
Police say the body was that of 29-year-old Dupree Rashard Williams of the 300 block of Lori Drive in Glen Burnie.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Twin Circle Way just after 10 a.m. when a passerby discovered the body. He had trauma to his body.
The body was taken to medical examiner’s office, who identified the man.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers (see below for information on how to contact Metro Crime Stoppers).
