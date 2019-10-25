BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving day for Baltimoreans to make their last-minute stops during this holiday.

Wawa: All stores are open for 24 hours, but hours may vary during the holiday.

Target: Stores are expected to open at 5 p.m and close at 1 a.m., but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Giant Food: All stores are open for 24 hours, but hours may vary during the holiday depending on location.

Towson Mall: The mall will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House : Located in Baltimore, Pikesville, Odenton and Annapolis will offer a three-course holiday meal including oven-roasted turkey breast, cranberry sauce, salad, sausage and herbed stuffing for traditional Thanksgiving foods all day starting at 11 a.m.

Whole Foods: Most stores will be open for the holiday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but customers are advised that hours may vary depending on location.

Dollar General: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Kohl’s: Stores are expected to open at 5 p.m., but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Wegmans: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Fogo de Chao: Located at the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, will offer dinner pricing from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving and its regular selection of carved meats

Walmart: Most stores are expected to be open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Royal Farms: Most stores are expected to be open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Seasons 52: Located in Columbia, the restaurant will offer a traditional Thanksgiving feast including roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, green beans and pumpkin pie from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ShopRite: Most stores are open for shoppers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Boston Market: The chain will offer holiday-themed selection like whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie at all locations, but hours may vary depending on location.

White Marsh Mall: The mall will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

