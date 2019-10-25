WASHINGTON (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has offered his “warmest condolences” to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings from afar as the Maryland congressman’s funeral took place in Baltimore.
Trump spoke from South Carolina, where he was addressing a forum on criminal justice reform. Trump recalled meeting with Cummings in the Oval Office about decreasing prescription drug prices and praised the congressman for his “very strong passion” on the issue.
It was the first time Trump has spoken about Cummings since his death, although the president did tweet condolences.
The Baltimore Democrat led multiple investigations of Trump and recently provoked the president’s anger. Trump lashed out at Cummings’ district as a “disgusting, rat- and rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”
