PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police charged two men Friday in a now fatal assault that took place in March 2018.

The suspects are identified as 31-year-old Bryan Bullock and 60-year-old James Moore Jr., They are facing charges for assaulting the victim, 38-year-old Leroy Evans, Jr. who died of his injuries recently.

Bryan Bullock and James Moore Jr. have been charged in connection with a 2018 assault where the victim has now died. https://t.co/wCnQSJJedt pic.twitter.com/OK5UJiEGkX — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 25, 2019

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Allentown Road for the report of an assault where officers found Evans unresponsive on the sidewalk on March 29, 2018, according to police.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and later was transferred to a nursing facility where he stayed until his death on May 1, 2019.

After an investigation was conducted, PGPD detectives identified and arrested Bullock and Moore for the assault of Evans.

Both suspects were held with no bond.

In late August, Evans’ death was ruled a homicide due to complications from head trauma, according to the autopsy.

Additional charges for the suspects include common law murder, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Bullock and Moore continue to be held on no bond at the Department of Corrections.

The suspects and victim knew each other, as the assault took place because of a dispute, according to police.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call 301-772-4925 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

