BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Whether you’re a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Baltimore’s vegan fare.
There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Baltimore.
1. The Greener Kitchen
Topping the list is Pigtown’s The Greener Kitchen, situated at 803 Washington Blvd. With five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
2. Harmony Bakery
Hampden’s Harmony Bakery, located at 3446 Chestnut Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot five stars out of 138 reviews.
3. Cypriana
Cypriana, a Mediterranean, vegan and Greek spot in Tuscany, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 105 W. 39th St. to see for yourself.
4. Pure Raw Juice
Finally, over in Federal Hill, check out Pure Raw Juice, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan spot at 1401 Riverside Ave.
